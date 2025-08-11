₹47cr cyber fraud at tech firm in Bengaluru
A tech company in Marathahalli just uncovered a massive cyber fraud—₹47 crore vanished from its bank account.
The scam came to light on August 7 during a routine check by senior manager Prakash M, who quickly reported it.
Police registered a case for cheating and impersonation, and the company froze all affected accounts to limit the damage.
Investigators are tracking IP logs and transaction trails
Investigators found that the fake transactions were made from foreign locations using IP addresses outside the company's network—none of it happened through their own systems.
Now, cybercrime experts are digging into digital clues like IP logs and transaction trails to track down who pulled off this high-stakes online theft.
The probe is still ongoing as authorities work to catch those behind the cybercrime.