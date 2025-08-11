Next Article
IIM Bangalore launches online fintech certificate program: Details here
IIM Bangalore just rolled out a new online FinTech Certificate Program, designed for students and young professionals eager to build skills in the fast-growing fintech world.
The course is part of a Karnataka government initiative to boost fintech talent.
Course details and application process
The program runs for nine months total—six months for the Foundation Certificate and three more for Advanced.
It mixes recorded lessons with live, interactive sessions, covering everything from business strategy and finance to lending, payments, and fintech regulations.
Led by Professor G Sabarinathan, it's available in both Kannada and English.
Applications are open on the IIMBx platform until September 14.