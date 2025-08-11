KTM 160 Duke launched in India at ₹1.8L: Check features

KTM India has launched its latest motorcycle, the 160 Duke, at a price of ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch marks the company's entry into the premium 160cc segment with what it claims is the most powerful bike in its class. The new model comes with a host of advanced features and engineering elements characteristic of KTM's design philosophy.

Engine specifications It is powered by a 19hp engine The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers an impressive 19hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 15.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle comes in three color options: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte. It weighs 147kg with a fuel tank capacity of up to 10.1 liters for long rides without frequent refueling stops.

Design details Bike features a 5-inch LCD display The KTM 160 Duke also sports a host of advanced engineering elements such as a split trellis frame, WP Apex fork with hollow axle, bionic light wheels, and powerful brake systems. It features a 320mm front disk brake and a 230mm rear disk brake for superior stopping power. The bike also comes with a modern 5-inch LCD display that provides all the necessary information at a glance. It gets tubeless tires with better grip on various terrains.