KTM 160 Duke launched in India at ₹1.8L: Check features
What's the story
KTM India has launched its latest motorcycle, the 160 Duke, at a price of ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch marks the company's entry into the premium 160cc segment with what it claims is the most powerful bike in its class. The new model comes with a host of advanced features and engineering elements characteristic of KTM's design philosophy.
Engine specifications
It is powered by a 19hp engine
The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers an impressive 19hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 15.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle comes in three color options: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte. It weighs 147kg with a fuel tank capacity of up to 10.1 liters for long rides without frequent refueling stops.
Design details
Bike features a 5-inch LCD display
The KTM 160 Duke also sports a host of advanced engineering elements such as a split trellis frame, WP Apex fork with hollow axle, bionic light wheels, and powerful brake systems. It features a 320mm front disk brake and a 230mm rear disk brake for superior stopping power. The bike also comes with a modern 5-inch LCD display that provides all the necessary information at a glance. It gets tubeless tires with better grip on various terrains.
Market presence
KTM entered the Indian market in 2012
KTM entered the Indian market in 2012 and has since opened over 450 stores across the country. The brand has garnered a customer base of nearly half a million riders, making India its largest global market. KTM operates in India through a partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited, which holds a significant stake in KTM AG.