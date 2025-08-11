LOADING...
Home / News / Auto News / KTM 160 Duke launched in India at ₹1.8L: Check features
Summarize
KTM 160 Duke launched in India at ₹1.8L: Check features
It gets advanced features and engineering elements

KTM 160 Duke launched in India at ₹1.8L: Check features

By Akash Pandey
Aug 11, 2025
07:13 pm
What's the story

KTM India has launched its latest motorcycle, the 160 Duke, at a price of ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch marks the company's entry into the premium 160cc segment with what it claims is the most powerful bike in its class. The new model comes with a host of advanced features and engineering elements characteristic of KTM's design philosophy.

Engine specifications

It is powered by a 19hp engine

The KTM 160 Duke is powered by a 164.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers an impressive 19hp at 9,500rpm and torque of up to 15.5Nm at 7,500rpm. The motorcycle comes in three color options: Electronic Orange, Atlantic Blue, and Silver Metallic Matte. It weighs 147kg with a fuel tank capacity of up to 10.1 liters for long rides without frequent refueling stops.

Design details

Bike features a 5-inch LCD display

The KTM 160 Duke also sports a host of advanced engineering elements such as a split trellis frame, WP Apex fork with hollow axle, bionic light wheels, and powerful brake systems. It features a 320mm front disk brake and a 230mm rear disk brake for superior stopping power. The bike also comes with a modern 5-inch LCD display that provides all the necessary information at a glance. It gets tubeless tires with better grip on various terrains.

Market presence

KTM entered the Indian market in 2012

KTM entered the Indian market in 2012 and has since opened over 450 stores across the country. The brand has garnered a customer base of nearly half a million riders, making India its largest global market. KTM operates in India through a partnership with Bajaj Auto Limited, which holds a significant stake in KTM AG.