Tesla Model Y arrives in India: Bookings open Auto Aug 11, 2025

Tesla's Model Y will officially arrive in India, with deliveries starting in September 2025.

You can grab the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version first, and the Long Range RWD is coming soon.

Booking is open on Tesla's India site—just pay a ₹22,220 deposit and a ₹50,000 service fee to lock yours in.