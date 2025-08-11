Tesla Model Y arrives in India: Bookings open
Tesla's Model Y will officially arrive in India, with deliveries starting in September 2025.
You can grab the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version first, and the Long Range RWD is coming soon.
Booking is open on Tesla's India site—just pay a ₹22,220 deposit and a ₹50,000 service fee to lock yours in.
Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh
The RWD Model Y offers a solid 500km range (WLTP) and does 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.
The Long Range RWD stretches that to 622km and shaves the sprint to 5.6 seconds.
Both top out at 201km/h. Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh for RWD and ₹67.89 lakh for Long Range—definitely premium territory.
Tesla's set up charging hubs in Mumbai and Delhi, including fast V4 Superchargers at Aerocity, Delhi.
Buy this quarter? You get a free Wall Connector for home or office charging—nice perk!
Plus, expect easy maintenance thanks to remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, service centers, and mobile repair teams keeping things smooth after you drive off.