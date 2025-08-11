PM Modi talks to Zelenskyy over phone 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. During their phone call, Zelenskyy briefed Modi on recent developments in Ukraine, while the Prime Minister's Office said Modi thanked the Ukrainian leader for sharing his views and reiterated India's "steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Diplomatic dialogue Modi thanked Zelenskyy for sharing views The two leaders also reviewed India-Ukraine bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues—both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation," Zelenskyy said after the call. The Ukrainian leader also announced plans for a personal meeting in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

Diplomatic support MEA supports Trump-Putin talks On Friday, Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation between their countries. The leaders also took stock of their bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia. During the call, PM Modi also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.