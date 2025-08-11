LOADING...
World News 
PM Modi talks to Zelenskyy over phone 
By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 11, 2025
07:16 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. During their phone call, Zelenskyy briefed Modi on recent developments in Ukraine, while the Prime Minister's Office said Modi thanked the Ukrainian leader for sharing his views and reiterated India's "steadfast and consistent position for peaceful settlement of the conflict."

Diplomatic dialogue

Modi thanked Zelenskyy for sharing views

The two leaders also reviewed India-Ukraine bilateral ties and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. "I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues—both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation," Zelenskyy said after the call. The Ukrainian leader also announced plans for a personal meeting in September during the United Nations General Assembly.

Diplomatic support

MEA supports Trump-Putin talks

On Friday, Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation between their countries. The leaders also took stock of their bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia. During the call, PM Modi also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.

Trade tensions

Modi spoke to Putin amid global trade uncertainty

The calls come amid global trade uncertainty after Trump's tariff announcements. Last week, Trump imposed another 25% tariff on India (total 50% tariff) for importing oil from Russia. Calling the imposition "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," India clarified that its imports are based on market factors and aimed at ensuring energy security for its population of 1.4 billion people. It also stressed that India would take necessary actions to protect its national interests.