Flaws in automaker's portal could've let hackers control cars remotely

A security researcher has flagged serious vulnerabilities in the web portal of a popular automaker. The flaws could have allowed hackers to remotely unlock and control customers' vehicles from anywhere, compromising sensitive customer data and vehicle information. The unnamed automaker has several well-known sub-brands, but the researcher, Eaton Zveare of software delivery firm Harness, did not reveal its name.

Portal flaws Researcher found bug in dealer portal login system Zveare discovered the vulnerabilities while exploring the dealer portal as a weekend project. He found a bug in the portal's login system that could be exploited by code loading directly in the browser on the login page. This allowed him to bypass security checks and create a "national admin" account with unrestricted access to over 1,000 dealers across America.

Security breach Could track vehicles in real time, unlock cars remotely With the admin access, Zveare could view sensitive customer and financial data, track vehicles in real time, and enroll users in connected features, allowing remote control of vehicle functions. This included unlocking cars. He even demonstrated this by pairing a friend's car with an account he controlled after getting their consent. The portal only required a simple attestation confirming the legitimacy of the account transfer to enable this feature.

Impersonation risk Portal used SSO to connect multiple dealer systems The portal also used single sign-on (SSO) to connect multiple dealer systems. Once logged in, Zveare could "impersonate" other users and access their portals without needing any of their credentials. He called this feature a "security nightmare," similar to another vulnerability he discovered in a Toyota dealer portal back in 2023.