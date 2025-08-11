Hackers could unlock cars, access sensitive data via dealer portal

The dealer portal is like a control center for managing cars and customers across dealerships. Thanks to a login bug, researchers could skip authentication and see live vehicle data or pair new accounts with cars—basically sidestepping normal checks.

With so many features now online in electric vehicles, weak security means real risks: theft, privacy breaches, or someone messing with your car remotely.

This whole episode is a reminder that as our rides get smarter, their digital defenses need to keep up too.