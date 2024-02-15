'Shaitaan' releases on March 8

'Khushiyaan Bator Lo': Ajay Devgn-Jyotika spread love in 'Shaitaan' song

By Aikantik Bag 01:05 pm Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar in Bollywood and over the years, the actor has enjoyed steady growth. His theatrical slate seems quite impressive in 2024 and he is about to start the year with Shaitaan. Ahead of the March 8 release, the makers unveiled the heartwarming track Khushiyaan Bator Lo on Thursday. The track explores the camaraderie and love in the protagonist's family.

Cast and crew of the film

The grooving track is crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The track is composed by the multi-faceted Amit Trivedi. The music video captures the bond between Devgn and Jyotika's characters' family. The cast includes R Madhavan, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, among others. The Vikas Bahl directorial is bankrolled by Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios.

