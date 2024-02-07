Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first wedding anniversary

What's the story The lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got hitched on February 7, 2023, at the enchanting Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. Time flies fast and the Shershaah couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The duo kept their romance under wraps until their fairytale wedding, which left everyone swooning over their dreamy photos and videos. To mark this special day, Malhotra took to social media to share a heartfelt message and a stunning picture with his better half.

In his anniversary tribute, Malhotra posted a photo of the couple riding a horse, both dressed in matching white outfits. He wrote, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters, Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove." Fans couldn't contain their excitement and showered the adorable pair with love and affection.

