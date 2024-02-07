Jennifer Aniston fails to recognize David Schwimmer in hilarious ad

04:13 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have an encounter on set but onscreen Rachel refuses to recognize Ross anymore. Heartbreaking, isn't it? But fret not, for it was only an act for an advertisement. The duo teamed up for a hilarious Super Bowl LVIII commercial recently where Aniston didn't recognize Schwimmer, and asked, "Have we met?" The new advertisement has left the F.R.I.E.N.D.S fans in splits. Here's all you need to know about it.

The Rachel-Ross encounter

Ad: Aniston stops Schwimmer from hugging her

In the 60-second ad, Aniston is on a set when her assistant gets her food. Schwimmer, who spots her from a distance, tries to say "hi," but she's clueless about who he is. He attempts a hug, but she's not having it. As she walks away, he quips, "I hate this town," while she retorts, "Like I could forget 10 years of my life." The Uber Eats ad's tagline is: "To remember something, you've got to forget something else."

A celebrity show

David Beckham-Victoria Beckham were also featured in ad

Aniston and Schwimmer aren't the only faces you will see in the new commercial. England's former football captain and legend David Beckham was also featured alongside his wife-designer-singer Victoria Beckham. As the two bicker over spices (while trying to figure out the name of the Spice Girls), the advertisement goes on to show country singer Jelly Roll freaking out in a bathroom after discovering his face tattoos are permanent. He couldn't remember getting heavily inked.

Reunion

It was Aniston-Schwimmer's first professional reunion since Matthew Perry's death

It was the first time since their co-star Matthew Perry's passing away in 2023 that the two F.R.I.E.N.D.S actors have collaborated on a project. Before Perry's death in October, Aniston and Schwimmer were seen together for the iconic NBC sitcom reunion in 2021 titled Friends: The Reunion, in which all six main leads appeared.

More about the Super Bowl

When and where to watch the Super Bowl

Get ready for some football! The Super Bowl will air on Sunday on CBS, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While fans are excited to watch the Super Bowl, they are also eager to find out if pop sensation Taylor Swift will be able to make it in time for Travis Kelce's match in the High School Musical-style or not.

