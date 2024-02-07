Excel Entertainment-Harman Baweja join hands for an upcoming action-adventure film

Farhan Akhtar-Harman Baweja to bankroll action-adventure film; share statement

What's the story Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is joining forces with Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios for an action-packed adventure film. This exciting collaboration will mark the third time these two production powerhouses will be teaming up, as they're already working on a courtroom drama and a vigilante-action series. Together, they aim to create top-notch, content-driven films that will captivate audiences.

Trio expressed their excitement about the new collaboration

In a joint statement, Akhtar and Sidhwani shared their enthusiasm about working with Baweja Studios and said, "Our collaboration is focused on bringing together our unique perspectives and creating an exceptional cinematic experience for our audiences everywhere." Baweja expressed, "We are thrilled to extend our collaboration with Excel Entertainment. Our upcoming project is going to be a high-octane film, poised to deliver an extraordinary cinematic experience for our audiences. We look forward to beginning this journey soon."

