'The Marvels' is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar

By Aikantik Bag 02:44 pm Feb 07, 202402:44 pm

What's the story The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the most followed cinematic universes around the globe. The recently released The Marvels received a decent response from viewers and after a good run at the box office, the movie is now streaming on OTT for another shelf life. The film is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Marvels features Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris. The Marvels's plot centers on Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers's powers merging with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau after passing through a wormhole connected to the Kree. This wormhole plays a crucial role in Disney+'s series Secret Invasion, which features agent Nick Fury.

