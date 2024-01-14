'Succession' to 'The Crown': Watch these Emmy-nominated dramas on OTT

The Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Monday (local time)

The 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards is all set to take place on Monday (Tuesday morning per IST) at Peacock Theater, Los Angeles, honoring the best actors and shows across genres in American primetime television shows. Ahead of the awards ceremony, we bring you some top nominated drama series this year, including Succession and The Crown, to watch on OTT.

'Succession' (2018-23)

Succession has won several Emmy Awards in the past and is again in the race this year, too, thanks to its fourth and final season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, it is a satirical comedy-family drama that was first dropped in 2018. Spread over four seasons, the series is about a super-rich but dysfunctional American family owning a global media conglomerate. Where to watch: JioCinema

'The Crown' (2016-23)

Peter Morgan's period drama series The Crown concluded in 2023, with its sixth and final season being released in two installments in November and December. The Crown is a fictional tale of the United Kingdom's royal family. It covers about six decades, starting before the late Queen Elizabeth II's marriage and ending with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles's wedding. Where to watch: Netflix

'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. The show, based on the eponymous videogame, premiered in January 2023 while the filming for the second season will begin in Canada this year. It follows the journey of Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) in a world devastated by a pandemic. Where to watch: JioCinema

'House of the Dragon' (2022-)

House of the Dragon is a prequel to the critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. The show, which premiered in August 2022, was created by Ryan Condal and George RR Martin. It is based on Martin's Fire & Blood. Following the rivalry story between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, the series is set for its second season's premiere this year. Where to watch: JioCinema