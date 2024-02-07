Rob Liefeld with Ryan Reynolds on the sets of 'Deadpool 3'

Looking back at Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld's best comic characters

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:16 pm Feb 07, 2024

What's the story Marvel's Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld recently announced his retirement from the character after more than 30 years. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Liefeld said, "After 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures, it's time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell." To pay tribute, we revisit some of his best DC comics and Marvel comics character creations.

Deadpool

One of the most iconic characters created by Liefeld is the Deadpool. The cartoon was co-created by Liefeld over three decades ago. Since Deadpool's debut in 1990, Liefeld has gone on to write and illustrate over 1,000 Deadpool pages. He has also worked on creating over 150 covers and 45 No. 1 issues including 2023's Deadpool: Badder Blood.

Hawk and Dove

One of his early works for DC comics was the Hawk and Dove miniseries - Hawk and Dove: Hank Hall and Dawn Granger. The series was revived after Dove died in the original. Here, Dove (Granger) is no man but is revived as a woman. The cartoon sketch was created by Liefeld. The characters were relaunched once again in 2011 for DC's the New 52 project which had 52 titles that were re-started from #1.

X-Force

The mutant superheroes of Marvel Comics are generally associated with the X-Men. Originally featured in the Marvel Graphic Novel line by Chris Claremont and artist Bob McLeod, these mutants were relaunched by Liefeld as X-Force, written by Louise Simonson. Marvel later released an X-Men film series which was released between 2000 and 2020 and included a spin-off titled The New Mutants.

The retirement

Health setbacks influenced his decision to step down

In his retirement post, Liefeld revealed that recent health issues and pain in his hands after years of drawing without discomfort influenced his decision to retire. "I'll be 57 at the end of this and my eyes are still functioning, the work continues to be strong," he said, adding, "I can't continue to grind like this, so why not make the last grind something memorable?" Liefeld plans to reevaluate his other comic work, at the beginning of next year.

Liefeld's emotional goodbye to 'Deadpool'