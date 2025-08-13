Sam Altman plans new start-up to rival Musk's Neuralink
What's the story
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly co-founding a new brain-to-computer interface start-up called Merge Labs. The Financial Times reported that the funding for this venture could come mainly from OpenAI's ventures team. The start-up is expected to be valued at around $850 million. However, a source familiar with the deal told TechCrunch that discussions are still in their early stages and no commitment has been made yet by OpenAI.
Competition
Merge Labs will compete with Musk's Neuralink
Merge Labs will take on Elon Musk's Neuralink, a company that has made significant strides in developing computer interface chips for brain implantation. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is currently testing its technology on patients with severe paralysis. The ultimate goal is to enable these individuals to control devices using their thoughts. In June, the company raised $600 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $9 billion.
Technological evolution
Altman's vision for the future
The work being done by Neuralink and potentially Merge Labs could change the way humans interact with technology. The term "singularity," which Musk has used to describe a time when AI surpasses human intelligence, is often associated with this kind of technological evolution. In 2017, Altman wrote about "The Merge" on his blog, hinting at a future where humans would design their own descendants through technology.
Rivalry
Altman's rivalry with Musk
The relationship between Altman and Musk has soured since the latter left OpenAI in 2018. Just recently, the two tech leaders were involved in a spat on X after Altman accused Musk of manipulating X and Musk called Altman a liar. Despite their differences, it is clear that Altman isn't going to let Musk work on something as significant as the singularity without a competitor.