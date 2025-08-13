Sam Altman plans new start-up to rival Musk's Neuralink

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly co-founding a new brain-to-computer interface start-up called Merge Labs. The Financial Times reported that the funding for this venture could come mainly from OpenAI's ventures team. The start-up is expected to be valued at around $850 million. However, a source familiar with the deal told TechCrunch that discussions are still in their early stages and no commitment has been made yet by OpenAI.

Competition Merge Labs will compete with Musk's Neuralink Merge Labs will take on Elon Musk's Neuralink, a company that has made significant strides in developing computer interface chips for brain implantation. Founded in 2016, Neuralink is currently testing its technology on patients with severe paralysis. The ultimate goal is to enable these individuals to control devices using their thoughts. In June, the company raised $600 million in Series E funding at a valuation of $9 billion.

Technological evolution Altman's vision for the future The work being done by Neuralink and potentially Merge Labs could change the way humans interact with technology. The term "singularity," which Musk has used to describe a time when AI surpasses human intelligence, is often associated with this kind of technological evolution. In 2017, Altman wrote about "The Merge" on his blog, hinting at a future where humans would design their own descendants through technology.