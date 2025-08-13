US says ties with India-Pakistan 'unchanged' after Munir's nuke threat

The United States State Department has said its relationship with India and Pakistan remains "unchanged." The statement comes days after Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir warned in the US that if Pakistan faces an existential threat in a future war with India, it would take "half the world" down with it. Speaking at a State Department briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, "Diplomats are committed to both nations."

Diplomatic success Bruce lauds US leaders' role in averting catastrophe "We had an experience with Pakistan and India. When there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible," she said. "There was immediate concern and movement with Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in addressing the nature of what was happening," Bruce said.

Effort 'Proud moment top leaders in this nation were involved' She claimed diplomatic measures were undertaken to prevent the situation from escalating, claiming, "We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring." "It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe," she added.