'Only Murders in the Building' first premiered in 2021

'Only Murders in the Building': Actors who're reprising their roles

What's the story After three successful seasons, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for its fourth season. The comedy-mystery series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman is about a trio who come together to start a true crime podcast. With the new season expected to be released by the year's end, let's look at some new and old actors joining the cast.

Selena Gomez

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is one of the three leading stars of Only Murders in the Building. She plays Mabel Mora's role. Mora is a young artist who resides in her aunt's unit. She becomes best friends with Tim Kono, the victim of the first murder. Her friendship with Kono throughout her childhood and teenage years is kept a secret for mysterious reasons.

Martin

Apart from jointly creating the series, Martin also acts in it as one of the three leads. He plays the role of Charles-Haden Savage. His character is that of a semi-retired actor who once starred in a popular crime drama series Brazzos which aired in the 1990s. After the podcast, he plans on reviving his popular series.

Martin Short

The third actor who is surely returning to the series is Martin Short. His character, Oliver Putnam, is an ambitious Broadway director who is having a tough time struggling with finances. It was Putnam who came up with the idea of starting the podcast and eventually became its director. Later, he also directs a new play.

Molly Shanon

While the lead cast is surely returning to the series, Molly Shanon is reportedly the newest recurring addition to the series. Per Deadline's report, the trio will search for Saz's killer in the fourth installment. The report also claimed that Shannon will be seen as a high-powered businesswoman from Los Angeles who finds herself in the middle of investigations in New York.