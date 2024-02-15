Matt Damon portrays Jason Bourne's character in the 'Bourne' film series

Matt Damon gets chatty about sixth 'Jason Bourne' film

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:53 pm Feb 15, 202412:53 pm

What's the story Matt Damon recently chatted with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, where he talked about the potential for a sixth Jason Bourne movie. Damon revealed that Edward Berger, the acclaimed director of All Quiet on the Western Front, is currently working on an idea for the film. So far, there have been five movies in the Bourne series, with The Bourne Legacy (2012) being the only one not centered around the lead character.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Damon was roped in to play the titular role of Jason Bourne in all five installments of the series. The critically and commercially successful film series won three Academy Awards: Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Sound (all for The Bourne Ultimatum). The five films were released between 2002 and 2016 with Jason Bourne being the last installment.

Praises for Berger

'I hope': Damon on working with director Berger

During the interview, Damon praised Berger, whose career skyrocketed in 2022 with All Quiet on the Western Front. The movie received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won four awards, including Best International Feature. Damon expressed his excitement to collaborate with Berger, stating, "I would love to work with him, so he's working on it. Look, I'm as anxious as you are to see if this thing [happens] — I hope it's great and that we can do it."

Future of the Bourne franchise

Will Damon reprise his role?

Damon also admitted that eventually, someone else will need to take over the Bourne franchise since he's "not getting any younger." In November, Variety reported that the new Bourne film was in early development and any return to the character would be far off. At the time, there was no script or screenwriter attached to the project, making it unclear whether Damon or Jeremy Renner﻿—lead in The Bourne Legacy—(or both) would reprise their roles.

'Bourne' films and their makers

A look back at the impressive lineup of 'Bourne' directors

If Berger does direct the new Bourne film, he'll join an impressive list of directors who have helmed the franchise. Past directors include Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Jason Bourne), and Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Legacy). As of now, no further details about the upcoming movie are available.