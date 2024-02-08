'The Materialists' is currently in pre-production stage

'The Materialists': Cast, crew details of Celine Song's upcoming directorial

By Aikantik Bag Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Celine Song, the acclaimed director of the Oscar-nominated film Past Lives, is gearing up for her next project, a romantic comedy titled The Materialists. As fans eagerly await this new project, several media speculations are making rounds surrounding its cast, crew, and other production details. Now, we are here with every FAQ surrounding the upcoming film.

A24 will be looking after the European Film Market (EFM) sales, with Dakota Johnson in talks and Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal potentially joining the cast. Producers Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films, along with 2AM's David Hinojosa are supporting the project. Although the storyline remains a secret, as per Deadline, The Materialists follows a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but cannot forget the struggling actor-waiter she left behind.

'The Materialists' is in buzz in European Film Market

Reports suggest that The Materialists has generated considerable buzz in the European Film Market, with buyers expressing interest in the film. While it's unclear if other financiers are involved, the project's components have attracted significant attention, indicating that partners may be close to finalizing deals. The makers have not revealed anything about the tentative release date.