'Hotel Transylvania' to 'Spider-Man': Best Sony Pictures animated movies

By Namrata Ganguly 09:00 pm Feb 01, 2024

What's the story One of the most renowned studios, Sony Pictures, has crafted a legacy of iconic films, especially animated gems, and has been captivating audiences worldwide for nearly four decades now. Each production showcases the studio's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unforgettable cinematic experiences. With our list of some of Sony Pictures's best movies, explore the finest creations that define their commitment to filmmaking.

#1

'Surf's Up' (2007)

The animated mockumentary Surf's Up rides the waves of humor and heart. Cody Maverick, a young penguin, aspires to be a professional surfer and enters the Big Z Memorial Surf Off. Through interviews and surfing footage, the film captures Cody's journey, showcasing themes of perseverance, friendship, and self-discovery. With a unique documentary style, it offers a fresh take on animated storytelling.

#2

'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs' (2009)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is a whimsical animated adventure that follows aspiring inventor Flint Lockwood. When his invention transforms water into food, chaos erupts as oversized edibles rain down on the town. As Flint tries to fix his creation, he discovers the importance of responsibility and understanding. The film blends humor, heart, and visually stunning sequences, making it a delightful family-friendly experience.

#3

'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Arthur Christmas is a delightful animated holiday film that reveals the untold story of Santa Claus's high-tech operation. When a present is mistakenly left behind, Santa's clumsy but lovable son, Arthur, embarks on a whimsical adventure with an eccentric crew to ensure no child is left without a gift. Filled with humor and heart, the film captures the magic and joy of Christmas.

#4

'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

The hilarious animated comedy film Hotel Transylvania unveils a secret haven for monsters seeking a break from the human world. Dracula operates a lavish resort where monsters can be themselves. Chaos ensues when a human stumbles upon the hotel, challenging Dracula's carefully crafted haven. Filled with laughter and heart, the film explores themes of acceptance, friendship, and family.

#5

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

The visually groundbreaking animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teen who discovers he's not the only Spider-Man. When multiple dimensions collide, a diverse array of Spider-People from alternate realities join forces to stop a threat that could destroy all of existence. The film explores the essence of heroism and embraces the idea that anyone can wear a mask.