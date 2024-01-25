#1

'Women is Losers' (2021)

Liu delivers a poignant performance in the film Women is Losers, capturing the complexities of his character with sincerity. Portraying a pivotal role in this thought-provoking drama, Liu brings depth and emotion to the narrative. His nuanced acting contributes to the film's exploration of gender dynamics and societal expectations with compelling authenticity. It was directed and written by Lissette Feliciano.

#2

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Liu's performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a tour de force one, embodying the titular character with charisma, agility, and emotional depth. He seamlessly navigates the physical demands of intense action sequences while infusing his character with relatable humanity. His portrayal makes the film a compelling and groundbreaking entry, solidifying Liu as a charismatic leading figure in the franchise.

#3

'Kim's Convenience' (2016-2021)

Liu's portrayal of Jung Kim in Kim's Convenience is a standout. He brings charm, wit, and authenticity to his character in this show about the dynamics of a Korean-Canadian family who runs a convenience store in Toronto. His comedic timing makes Jung a memorable character in the series based on Ins Choi's namesake play. Stream it on Netflix.

#4

'Fresh Off the Boat' (2015-2020)

Liu's guest appearance in Fresh Off the Boat is a comedic triumph. As Willie, a charismatic and self-assured character, Liu effortlessly delivers his lines with impeccable timing, adding a dose of humor to the sitcom. His brief yet memorable stint showcases his ability to bring energy to the screen, leaving an impact on both the storyline and the audience.

#5

'Blood and Water' (2015-2021)

Directed by John L'Écuyer, Blood and Water is an eight-part Canadian crime drama series that follows Detective Jo Bradley (Steph Song) who deals with her first case—the murder of Charlie Xie (Osric Chau), the son of a Chinese billionaire. Liu portrays Paul Xie, Charlie's elder brother, who is tasked with keeping his family together and preserving their darkest secrets following the murder.