#1

'Nope' (2022)

Nope, the neo-western sci-fi horror film written, directed, and produced by Peele, marks the reunion of the Get Out star Kaluuya with the filmmaker once again. The film follows a pair of siblings who manage a horse ranch used for filming and are trying to find proof of an unknown flying object near Agua Dulce, California that killed their father.

#2

'Us' (2019)

Peele directed and co-produced the chilling horror film Us which explores the duality within us all. The Wilson family's beach vacation takes a nightmarish turn when they encounter sinister doppelgängers. Peele masterfully weaves suspense, social commentary, and psychological horror, delivering a thought-provoking tale of identity and societal fears. With stellar performances and a mind-bending plot, it solidifies Peele's reputation as a genre-defying storyteller.

#3

'BlacKkKlansman' (2018)

Spike Lee's directorial prowess and Peele's production elevate the compelling narrative of BlacKkKlansman. It follows the true story of Ron Stallworth, the first African American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Stallworth infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan with the help of his white colleague. It blends humor, suspense, and social commentary, examining racism in the 1970s while drawing parallels to the present day.

#4

'Get Out' (2017)

The groundbreaking horror-thriller film Get Out is yet another of Peele's directorial that delves into the complexities of racism in America. Chris (Kaluuya), an African American photographer, visits his girlfriend's family estate, uncovering disturbing secrets. Peele skillfully blends suspense, social commentary, and psychological horror to create a socially relevant narrative. It became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim and sparking crucial conversations.