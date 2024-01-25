#1

'Fighter'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is a war drama featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, in the lead as Indian Air Force pilots. It also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The plot begins with the Pulwama terror attack, before moving on to showing dogfights between Indian and Pakistani air forces. Date of release: January 25, 2024

#2

'Pathaan'

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, it's the first film to be released as a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the high-octane actioner is the biggest blockbuster of Anand's career. The film, which showed Khan as an R&AW agent, saw Salman Khan in a guest appearance as Tiger. Date of release: January 25, 2023

#3

'Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi'

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, this periodical drama features Ranaut in the titular role, alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande, and others. The first directorial venture for Ranaut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi brought the actor her fourth National Film Award for Best Actress. Date of release: January 25, 2019

#4

'Baby'

Starring Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Denzongpa, and others, Baby is a Neeraj Pandey directorial. The film revolves around officers of Indian intelligence who are put on a mission to eliminate a terrorist. It also featured Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role, setting the base for Naam Shabana, a prequel to Baby. Date of release: January 23, 2015