India

BSF inducts 3 indigenous floating out-post vessels

BSF inducts 3 indigenous floating out-post vessels

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

The vessels will serve as strategic bases along India's border with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has inducted three new Floating Border Out-Post (FBOP) vessels to protect the maritime borders of the country. The new vessels were inducted on Wednesday (January 26) when the entire nation was celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. The three vessels were delivered by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) as the second lot of the nine FBOPs for the BSF.

Context Why does it matter?

The vessels will serve as strategic bases along India's border with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

They would provide security in river and land along 4,096 kilometers of India-Bangladesh and 3,323 kilometers of India-Pakistan international borders.

Apart from increasing security on borders, the vessels would also help the growth of businesses along the coastal and inland waterways of India.

Utility To assist in demarcation of borders: BSF official

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BSF_India)

"On #RepublicDayParade2022, CSL delivered the 2nd lot of 03 Floating Border Out-Post (FBOP) vessels out of 09 FBOPs for @BSF_India ​to enable protect our maritime borders," tweeted BSF. FBOP vessels assist in demarcation of borders on water, a senior BSF officer told ANI. The official added that they will serve as a floating base for a fleet of swift patrol boats, and supply provisions.

Information BSF now has 12 FBOP vessels

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BSF_India)

With the addition of the second lot, the total count of FBOP vessels in the BSF fleet has gone up to 12. The BSF received three such vessels from CSL earlier in 2021. The third and final batch of remaining vessels is expected to arrive soon, the central armed force said in the tweet from its official handle.

Quote 'Made in India, made to defend India'

(Photo credit: Twitter/@BSF_India)

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, took to Twitter and shared pictures of the "wonderful gift to the nation." "Made in India, Made to Defend India!" he tweeted. "@cslcochin built three Floating Border Out-Post vessels which sailed off with @BSF_India personnel to the deployment destination at Indo-Bangladesh border, on 73rd Republic day," his tweet further read.

Information Details of the vessel

Each of the FBOPs is 46 meters in length and is part of the series of nine vessels being manufactured for the BSF's Water Wing. Designed in-house by CSL, these vessels are classed by the Indian Register of Shipping Each FBOP is equipped with storage for four swift patrol boats that may be launched and retrieved using the davit system.