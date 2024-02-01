Best IMDb-rated British shows

'Sherlock' to 'Downton Abbey': Best IMDb-rated British shows

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Feb 01, 202408:00 pm

What's the story When you talk about some of the best content on the small screen, British television has consistently contributed majorly with several award-winning shows. From timeless classics that have shaped the landscape of global entertainment to contemporary gems that continue to captivate audiences, these shows showcase the unparalleled storytelling, exceptional performances, and distinctive charm that make British television a cultural treasure trove.

Next Article

#1

'Sherlock' (2010-2017)- 9.1/10

Sherlock, a modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories, follows Benedict Cumberbatch as the brilliant and eccentric Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson. Set in contemporary London, this critically acclaimed series, created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, expertly blends suspense, wit, and intricate mysteries, bringing the iconic detective duo to life.

#2

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)- 8.8/10

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders is a gripping crime drama set in post-World War I Birmingham, following the Shelby crime family's rise to power. Led by the charismatic and cunning Tommy Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, the series navigates a world of organized crime, political intrigue, and family dynamics. It captivates with its intense storytelling, stellar performances, and atmospheric period setting.

#3

'Fawlty Towers' (1975-1979)- 8.8/10

Fawlty Towers is a classic British sitcom that unfolds in the dysfunctional yet hilarious world of the Torquay-based hotel run by the eccentric and perpetually frustrated Basil Fawlty, portrayed by John Cleese. Created by Cleese and Connie Booth, it explores the comical chaos that ensues as Basil tries to manage his staff, guests, and his own temper, making it a timeless and uproarious comedy.

#4

'Black Mirror' (2011- )- 8.7/10

Black Mirror, created by Charlie Brooker, is a thought-provoking anthology series delving into the dark and often dystopian aspects of modern society and technology. Each episode presents a standalone story, exploring the potential consequences and ethical dilemmas of futuristic advancements. With its unsettling narratives and social commentary, the show challenges viewers to contemplate the impact of technology on the human experience.

#5

'Downton Abbey' (2010-2015)- 8.7/10

Created by Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey unfolds in the early 20th century, depicting the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. Set on the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey, the series elegantly navigates through historical events, societal changes, and personal dramas. With its exquisite production, intricate character development, and engaging storytelling, Downton Abbey became a cultural phenomenon.