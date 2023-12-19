'Ted Lasso' to 'Platonic': Best comedy shows of 2023

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Ted Lasso' to 'Platonic': Best comedy shows of 2023

By Namrata Ganguly 09:58 pm Dec 19, 202309:58 pm

Best comedy shows this year (Picture courtesy: Apple TV)

If you are craving some heartfelt laughter, step into the world of television comedy, where laughter knows no bounds! As we step into the comedic landscape of 2023, there is a plethora of side-splitting moments and gut-busting narratives that have redefined the art of humor on the small screen. From witty sitcoms to cleverly crafted satires, check out the best comedy shows of 2023.

2/6

'Platonic' (2023-)

Platonic navigates the complexities of friendship, love, and life in a refreshing and comedic light. The show follows the intertwined lives of two childhood friends, exploring the blurred lines between platonic and romantic relationships. With sharp writing, impeccable humor, and genuine performances, it captures the essence of modern connections, making it a delightful and thought-provoking journey into the intricacies of human connections.

3/6

'Beef' (2023)

The dark comedy series Beef explores a prolonged feud between two strangers in the aftermath of a road rage incident. Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the show dishes out sharp wit and uproarious moments as it satirizes the absurdity of public rivalries. It delivers a juicy and entertaining exploration of fame, ego, and the beefs that keep us laughing.

4/6

'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

Ted Lasso is a heartwarming and humorous series that follows the eponymous character, played by Jason Sudeikis, as an American football coach turned unlikely English soccer manager. The show's positivity and sincerity, coupled with Sudeikis's charismatic performance, create a winning formula. With themes of resilience, teamwork, and kindness, it scores big as a feel-good comedy that resonates with audiences worldwide.

5/6

'Barry' (2018-2023)

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry is a dark comedy that follows the tumultuous life of Barry Berkman, a hitman turned aspiring actor. Hader delivers a stellar performance as Barry, blending humor with gripping drama. It skillfully explores themes of morality, identity, and the pursuit of redemption, creating a unique and unpredictable narrative with its sharp wit and compelling character development.

6/6

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017-2023)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel unfolds a delightful tale of a 1950s housewife turned stand-up sensation, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show boasts sharp writing, period charm, and Brosnahan's Emmy-winning performance. Midge navigates the challenges of comedy, family, and feminism, creating a dazzling, laugh-out-loud journey that captivates audiences with its wit, style, and irresistible humor.