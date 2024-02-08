Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have been married for two years

Dating to parenthood: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's relationship timeline

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are a couple that had eyes only for each other. Just a few days short of their second wedding anniversary, the couple on Wednesday announced that they have become parents to their firstborn. Before we bring you more details on their newborn baby, let's revisit the timeline of their relationship - from their early dating days to becoming parents.

Finding love on the set of 'Broken But Beautiful'

It all started for the two actors on the set of Broken But Beautiful in 2018. As co-stars, they initially became friends and with time, fell in love. Some reports have also claimed that they had known each other since 2015 but only came closer when they worked together on the ALTBalaji show, becoming one of the most adored celebrity couples.

From engagement to getting into a live-in relationship

After dating for a while, they decided to take the next step in their relationship. In an intimate ceremony and the presence of their close ones, the two exchanged rings in 2019. Massey himself broke the news of their engagement to the media. Soon after their engagement, the couple moved in together during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Registered marriage and traditional ceremonies

The couple got married on February 18, 2022. According to reports, they had registered their marriage on February 14, followed by the traditional wedding festivities. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their family and close friends with rituals being held in Himachal Pradesh. Massey and Thakur were expected to get married sooner but had to push their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reportedly.

Birth of their firstborn

They have become the latest Bollywood couple on the block to become parents, as they welcomed their baby boy. On Wednesday, they announced the happy news to their fans on social media. "We are bursting with joy and would love to announce the arrival of our son," said their post. Thakur's pregnancy was confirmed by Massey on September 24, 2023.