Snoop Dogg and Master P have sued Walmart

Why rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart

By Isha Sharma 11:52 am Feb 08, 202411:52 am

What's the story Rappers Snoop Dogg and Master P are suing Walmart and food manufacturing company Post Consumer Brands for allegedly sabotaging their cereal brand, Snoop Cereal. A lawsuit filed by the rappers on Tuesday claimed that the companies hid cereal boxes and falsely reported them as out of stock. Their lawyer, Benjamin Crump, labeled this a "blatant disregard" for a Black-owned business. However, both Walmart and Post Consumer Brands have blamed unsatisfactory sales for the product's unavailability.

Next Article

Rappers' brand

How the rappers' business is related to Post Consumer Brands

The two rappers established their brand Broadus Foods in 2022; it produces products such as breakfast cereals, pancake mix, and maple syrup, among others. As per their complaint, Post Consumer Brands "tried to choke Broadus Foods out of their market" because the rappers allegedly refused to sell their company to Post. However, they reached an agreement for Post to produce and distribute their products to major retailers.

Lawsuit

This is what the lawsuit says

The lawsuit accused Walmart and Post of "ensuring that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers" or that "Broadus Foods would incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit." "Post essentially worked with Walmart to ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves." Crump alleged, "They wouldn't put the cereal on the aisles, they kept it in the back of the storeroom."

Response

Walmart and Post Consumer Brands's response

Walmart responded to the lawsuit, stating it has a "strong history of supporting entrepreneurs" and that "many factors affect the sale of any given product." Additionally, Post Consumer Brands said, "We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations." It added that it had been "excited to partner with Broadus Foods" and had made "substantial investments" in the business. Further, Walmart aims to "respond as appropriate with the court" after reviewing the entire complaint.

Purported proof

Master P has gone all out on Instagram

Meanwhile, Master P recently shared a video on Instagram showing several Walmart stores allegedly not stocking Snoop Cereal despite having them in storage. He captioned the video, "Can't hide the truth, we came [a long way] from the back of the bus, now it's time for change in corporate America." In another video, he wrote, "This is not about race, this is about minority-owned companies getting a fair share in corporate America."

Snoop Cereal

Snoop Cereal is engaged in alleviation of homelessness

Per its website, Snoop Cereal works extensively toward social welfare. "The heartbreak of homelessness can't be solved by providing a bed for the night, a hot meal and a shower, or financial assistance alone. We address the root causes of homelessness with our holistic approach, while simultaneously keeping families together." "We listen to our families, give them a voice, advocate for them, and empower our families with the tools they need to succeed," says the website.