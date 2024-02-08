'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' box office collection

What's the story Telugu films offer a varied production range and recently an emotional comedy titled Ambajipeta Marriage Band was released in theaters. The film started well and experienced a steady first weekend. However, due to a lack of word of mouth, the movie has been struggling on weekdays to hold the fort. At this pace, it will have a tough journey ahead.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Dushyanth Katikaneni directorial earned Rs. 54 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.36 crore in India. As a movie helmed by a debutant, the film received decent praise. The cast includes Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Sharanya Pradeep, Nithin Prasanna, Gayathri Bhargavi, Goparaju Ramana, Kittayya, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, among others.

