Sundeep Kishan reacts to 'Eagle' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' clash

By Isha Sharma 05:16 pm Jan 18, 202405:16 pm

Telugu actor Sundep Kishan has reacted to his film 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's clash with 'Eagle'

The Telugu film industry seems to be dealing with internal complexities regarding the films releasing on February 9. Ravi Teja's Eagle—which vacated the Sankranti (January 13) slot and pushed its date to February 9—will now be clashing with Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. However, earlier, Teja was promised by leading Telugu film producer Dil Raju that Eagle will be a solo release. Now, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's leading actor Sundeep Kishan has reacted to the impending clash.

Kishan on release date conflict: 'Nobody mentioned the promise'

Kishan said, "Honestly, I wanted my film to be released on Sankranthi too. But there were many releases and our film has horror, magic, and fantasy... so we thought it wouldn't be the right time and wanted to move forward." "I am a huge fan of [Teja], but no one mentioned that (promise) to us. This date is very important as a lot of things are at stake. If they contact, then we will have a discussion about the date."

This is what Raju had said earlier

In early January, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce, and Telugu Film Producers Council had discussed about clearing the Sankranti clutter. Raju, promising a "grand solo release" to the film that drops out, had said, "There is always an urge to release films for Sankranthi because it guarantees good business but Eagle has agreed to back down. The other four films will now get a chance to get more screens and do good business."

Why 'Eagle' moved; other films around the same slot

Previously, on Sankranti, Eagle was set to battle it out with multiple movies like Hanu-Man, Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, Saindhav, Merry Christmas, and Naa Saami Ranga. Raju, meanwhile, had requested that Tillu Square and Yatra 2 makers also shift their release dates for the betterment of the Telugu film industry. Per IMDb, however, Tillu Square will arrive on February 9 and Yatra 2 on February 8.

Know more about 'Eagle' and 'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona'

Eagle, a spy thriller, also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhubala, and Kavya Thapar, among others. The movie is helmed by Karthik Gattamneni and is bankrolled by People Media Factory. Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, on the other hand, stars Kavya Thapar and Vennela Kishore. Its IMDb description reads, "A man goes in search of some urgently required answers to the world of Bhairavakona, from which there's seemingly no way out."

