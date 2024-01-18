Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee might star in 'Romantic Movie'

By Aikantik Bag 04:41 pm Jan 18, 2024

'Romantic Movie' is currently in casting stage

Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions as Lee Jun-young and Jeon So-nee are reportedly in discussions to join the star-studded cast of the upcoming comical romance drama, Romantic Movie (literal title). This heartwarming series, penned by Lee Na-eun of Our Beloved Summer fame will follow the lives of young dreamers navigating love and aspirations amidst life's challenges, blending somber moments with a dash of humor.

Potential characters of Lee and Jeon

The buzz surrounding Lee and Jeon's potential involvement started after a STARNEWS report speculated the same. Now, Lee's representative has confirmed that the actor is "positively reviewing the offer to star in Romance Movie," whereas Jeon's agency has not commented on it yet. Reportedly, Lee would play the enigmatic Hong Si-joon, an aspiring genius composer, while Jeon is being considered for the role of Son Joo-ah, a successful screenwriter and friend to Go Kyum and Hong.

Other cast members of the drama

As previously reported, Park Bo-young and Choi Woo-shik are also in talks for lead roles in Romantic Movie. Choi is set to portray Go Kyum, a film critic who started as an extra, while Park will take on the role of Kim Moo-bi, an assistant director turned film director. Fans are expecting a gripping K-drama!