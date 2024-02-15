BAFTA Awards 2024 will take place on February 18

BAFTA 2024: Global and Indian streaming details are out

By Aikantik Bag 12:30 pm Feb 15, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Get ready for a dazzling night at the BAFTA Awards 2024, set to take place on February 18 at London's Royal Festival Hall. With a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers, and special award recipients, this year's ceremony promises to be an unforgettable event. From Deepika Padukone to Dua Lipa, the event will be graced by many celebrities. Ahead of its premiere, let's decode the streaming details in India.

Broadcast

India streaming details

The prestigious award ceremony is set to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Player. In India, the award ceremony can be watched on Lionsgate Play in the wee hours of February 19 (12:30am to 4:30am IST). The event will be hosted by David Tennant whereas Clara Amfo and Alex Zane will host the highly-anticipated red carpet.

Lineup

Star-studded lineup of presenters

The impressive roster of presenters includes David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Lily Collins, Adjoa Andoh, Hugh Grant, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, and Idris Elba. Other notable presenters include Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim, and Taylor Russell.