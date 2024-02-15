'Yodha' releases on March 15

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha': Teaser release date out

What's the story The Karan Johar-bankrolled upcoming aerial actioner Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, has made history with its official poster launch. For the first time in Bollywood, a movie poster was unveiled from a staggering height of 13,000 feet. The makers shared the thrilling video of the poster launch and unveiled the teaser launch date for the same.

Release

Release date, cast, and crew of the film

After facing several delays, Yodha is now set to hit theaters on March 15. The movie promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, showcasing Malhotra in a never-before-seen avatar. The makers revealed that the teaser will be unveiled on February 19. The high-octane actioner also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, among others. The project is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. It is bankrolled under the Dharma Productions banner.

