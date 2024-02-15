Americans believe Taylor Swift might help Joe Biden in upcoming elections

Understanding Biden-Taylor Swift conspiracy theory that 18% of Americans trust

By Isha Sharma 11:59 am Feb 15, 202411:59 am

What's the story Taylor Swift is everywhere. Successfully completing her The Eras Tour, supporting her boyfriend-NFL player Travis Kelce at all his games, and seemingly also influencing the political mood of the United States. A recent survey by Monmouth University Polling Institute revealed that almost 20% of Americans think Swift is involved in a conspiracy to help incumbent President and Democrat Joe Biden win re-election in November. Can Swift actually sway votes in his favor?

Next Article

Insights from the poll

Majority of Americans approved of Swift encouraging fans to vote

The Monmouth poll showed that one in five Americans believed that Swift would help Biden sweep the elections, while 68% of Americans approved of Swift encouraging fans to vote. But more than twice as many Democrats (88%) as Republicans (42%) held that opinion. Patrick Murray, the institute's director, said, "The supposed Taylor Swift psyop conspiracy has legs among a decent number of [Donald] Trump supporters. Even many who hadn't heard about it accepted the idea as credible."

Swift's political inclination

Swift had earlier publicly supported Biden

In 2020, Swift had called out Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency." She later told V magazine, "The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them." Swift also said she would "proudly vote" for Biden and Kamala Harris. "Under their leadership, America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs."

Trump's views

Meanwhile, Trump claims there's 'no way' Swift will endorse Biden

On his social media platform Truth Social, former president, Biden's political arch-rival, and Republican Donald Trump claimed there was "no way" Swift would endorse Biden and "be disloyal to the man who made her so much money." He posted, "I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Biden didn't do anything for [Swift] and never will. [Biden is the] worst and most corrupt President in the history of our country."

Theory

Conspiracy theory gained traction after Swift started dating Kelce

The conspiracy theory gained traction in the rightwing media after Swift began dating Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs NFL team. Kelce has endorsed Bud Light beer and flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, making him a target for rightwing criticism [Trump drew the world's ire for discrediting COVID-19 vaccines]. Following Swift's support for Biden in 2020, the White House is reportedly seeking her endorsement again this year.

Swift's fans

Trivia: The poll also gathered data on Swift's fanbase

The poll—which included 902 respondents—also underlined Swift's fanbase across America. "More women (35%) than men (22%) are fans of the singer. Also, Swift fans are more likely to be found among adults who are 35 to 55 years old (36%) than among those either aged 18 to 34 (27%) or 55 and older (22%)." "Specifically, parents (33%) are more likely than non-parents (26%) to say they are fans of Swift's music," said the report.