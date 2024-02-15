'Eagle' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Eagle' needs commercial explosion to soar

By Aikantik Bag 11:33 am Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a force of nature and a household name in Telugu films. For decades, he has been known for his exuberant persona and screen presence. The year 2024 marked the release of his most recent spy thriller titled Eagle. The film initially performed up to expectations but is currently seeking stability at the box office.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 1.29 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 20.29 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and currently needs gradual momentum for commercial longevity. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswarar, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, and Navdeep, among others. The project is bankrolled by the People Media Factory.

