Suparn Varma bankrolls film on Shah Bano case; trilogy announced

Feb 05, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed writer-director Suparn S Varma, who has made a name for himself with popular OTT projects like The Family Man, Rana Naidu, The Trial, Sultan Of Delhi, and the fan-favorite film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is gearing up to tackle a powerful drama. Now, Varma will bankroll a movie centered on the groundbreaking Shah Bano Begum court case, which ignited a debate over separate civil codes for different religions in India.

Varma announced a trilogy of courtroom dramas and the upcoming film will be the first installment of the same. The filmmaker has completed the script for the film and is now focusing on putting together a strong cast and crew. There's buzz that a National Award﻿-winning director may join the project, but this has not been officially confirmed by the makers yet. The Shah Bano Begum vs Mohd. Ahmad Khan is a landmark case in Indian divorce laws.

