Box office collection: 'Main Atal Hoon' experiences lukewarm opening weekend

Jan 22, 2024

Biopics have become a staple in Bollywood and they promise a certain box office collection due to a set follower base. In 2024, Bollywood offered its first biopic on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled Main Atal Hoon. The film was highly anticipated due to its lead Pankaj Tripathi, but the buzz has hardly converted into box office sales.

Aiming for gradual momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ravi Jadhav directorial earned Rs. 2.4 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.65 crore in India. Notably, the film grew over the weekend and will aim to replicate the same on weekdays. The supporting cast includes Piyush Mishra, Payal Nair, and Paula McGlynn, among others. It was released on January 19.

