Elizabeth Taylor's best movies

'Cleopatra' to 'BUtterfield 8': Elizabeth Taylor's best roles

By Namrata Ganguly 08:00 pm Feb 08, 202408:00 pm

What's the story The British-American actor Elizabeth Taylor is undeniably one of the greatest Hollywood stars from the Golden Age. The two-time Oscar-winner has been a part of some of the greatest classics throughout her career spanning over five decades. As a documentary chronicling Taylor's professional and scandalous personal life is underway, let's take a look at some of her best performances.

Next Article

#1

'A Place in the Sun' (1951)

Taylor showcased her brilliant acting prowess in A Place in the Sun, despite it being one of her earliest works. Portraying Angela Vickers, a socialite entangled in a love triangle, Taylor captured audiences with her beauty, charisma, and talent. The film, directed by George Stevens, earned Taylor widespread acclaim and foreshadowed the legendary career that would follow soon after.

#2

'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' (1958)

Taylor stars as Margaret "Maggie the Cat" Pollitt, a Southern belle trapped in a troubled marriage in the drama film Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. As she conveys Pollitt's complexities of desire and desperation, Taylor's emotionally charged performance opposite Paul Newman earned her an Oscar nomination. Directed by Richard Brooks, it's based on Tennessee Williams's Pulitzer Prize-winning namesake play.

#3

'BUtterfield 8' (1960)

In Daniel Mann-directed BUtterfield 8, Taylor delivered a compelling performance as Gloria Wandrous, a conflicted and complex character. Her portrayal of a prostitute grappling with loneliness and self-destructive behavior earned her first Academy Award for Best Actress. The film not only showcased Taylor's acting strengths but also marked a landmark moment in her career, adding another step to her legacy in Hollywood.

#4

'Cleopatra' (1963)

In Joseph L. Mankiewicz's epic historical drama Cleopatra, Taylor delivered a mesmerizing portrayal of the titular character, the iconic Egyptian queen. Taylor's romance with co-star Richard Burton contributed to making Cleopatra a cinematic spectacle that continues to be remembered for its opulence. Rex Harrison, Pamela Brown, Robert Stephens, John Doucette, Francesca Annis, and Kenneth Haigh were also a part of the ensemble.

#5

'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?' (1966)

In Mike Nichol's directorial debut, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Taylor's performance was a tour de force that showcased her versatility as an actor. Taylor's portrayal earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. She brings depth and intensity to the role of Martha, a complex character embroiled in a tumultuous marriage, while Burton plays the character of her husband.