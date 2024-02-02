Best Disney films, IMDb-rated

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Feb 02, 202402:10 am

What's the story Who said animated Disney movies are only for children? From timeless classics that have captured hearts for generations to modern masterpieces that continue to captivate audiences worldwide, these films transcend age and time. These below-listed titles, rated by IMDb, celebrate the unparalleled storytelling, unforgettable characters, and enduring legacy that make Disney movies a cherished part of cinematic history.

#1

'The Lion King' (1994)- 8.5/10

The Lion King is a timeless animated masterpiece that follows Simba, a lion cub, on a coming-of-age journey to reclaim his rightful place as the Pride Lands's king. Disney's 1994 classic is celebrated for its stunning animation, emotional depth, and unforgettable music. Simba's epic tale of loss, friendship, and self-discovery makes the film a cherished and enduring cinematic experience.

#2

'WALL-E' (2008)- 8.4/10

WALL-E is a heartwarming Pixar gem set in a desolate, garbage-laden Earth. The titular robot, WALL-E, diligently cleans the planet until he discovers a small plant that triggers a profound adventure. Andrew Stanton's film uses minimal dialogue to convey a poignant narrative of environment and love. The film's visual brilliance, characters, and thoughtful message make it one of the best on the list.

#3

'Toy Story' (1995)- 8.3/10

Yet another Pixar gem, Toy Story introduces us to a world where toys come to life when humans aren't around. The story revolves around Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their toy companions, exploring themes of friendship, loyalty, and acceptance. Directed by John Lasseter, it is a charming and innovative animation that revolutionized the genre, setting the standard for subsequent animated classics.

#4

'Up' (2009)- 8.3/10

Pixar's Up is a heartwarming adventure that takes Carl Fredricksen, a widowed elderly man, on a journey to fulfill his late wife's dream of exploring South America. Tied to thousands of balloons, his house soars into the sky, inadvertently bringing a young boy named Russell along. The film masterfully blends humor and emotion, delivering a poignant tale of love, loss, and unexpected friendships.

#5

'Toy Story 3' (2010)- 8.3/10

Toy Story 3 marks Pixar's triumphant return to the beloved toy-filled world as Andy, now heading to college, must part with his cherished toys. The toys find themselves at a daycare center, facing a new set of challenges and discovering the importance of loyalty and friendship. The film combines humor, emotion, and dazzling animation, delivering a poignant and satisfying conclusion to the iconic trilogy.