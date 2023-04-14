Lifestyle

A Disneyland ride has been branded racist. Say what now?

The Splash Mountain ride is set to reopen in late 2024

After almost 34 years of thrilling guests, Disneyland California's iconic attraction, Splash Mountain, is set to shut down forever. While the closure is bittersweet for some, the ride's controversial roots as a product of Disney's racist past have made its retirement long overdue. Hence, Disney has made the decision to make some changes to promote diversity and inclusivity.

The iconic ride will make final splash on May 31

The ride's Orlando Magic Kingdom version closed on January 23, 2023, while the Disneyland California version is set to close on May 31, 2023. The iconic ride will make a splash for the last time at the end of May before being revamped to include a tale featuring Disney's first African American princess, Princess Tiana and her story from "The Princess and the Frog."

Who is Princess Tiana and what's her story?

In "The Princess and the Frog," Disney introduced Princess Tiana, the first African American princess in their iconic lineup. Tiana is an embodiment of diversity and inclusivity in the world of animation, inspiring generations of young girls with her courage and determination. Her dream of owning a restaurant resonates with many, making her a relatable character who has captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

What is the racist element in the iconic ride?

Disney's decision to retire the Splash Mountain ride, which is based on the 1946 film Song of the South, comes after years of criticism for romanticizing plantation life in the post-slavery era. The movie features an old Black man named Uncle Remus who tells traditional African American folk tales to White children under the care of Black servants.

Former CEO Bob Iger himself branded the film 'not appropriate'

The former CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, had already made his apprehensions clear about it to the shareholders. He withheld the release of the classic film Song Of The South on Diney+. "I've felt, as long as I've been CEO, that 'Song of the South' - even with a disclaimer - was just not appropriate in today's world," he explained.

The legendary ride will reopen by the end of 2024

The Splash Mountain ride is set to reopen in late 2024 as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, after undergoing significant redevelopment. The revamped attraction will immerse people in the world of "The Princess and the Frog." And at the same time a new restaurant, Tiana's Palace, which Tiana is working to open in the film, will open too. This will replace the French Market Restaurant.