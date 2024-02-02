'The Movie Critic' is said to be Quentin Tarantino's last outing as a director

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Cinephiles are aware that Quentin Tarantino plans to hang his boot as a director after his 10th film. Now, as per the latest buzz doing rounds, Brad Pitt is in talks to join Tarantino for his final film, titled The Movie Critic. Although there's no official word on Pitt joining the cast, the reports have surely got the fans excited to once again witness their successful collaboration.

Why does this story matter?

If Pitt officially comes on board for The Movie Critic, it will mark the third collaboration between him and the director. Previously, the two have worked together on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds, both of which are critically acclaimed successes. Pitt also won an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

What is 'The Movie Critic' about?

The Movie Critic is set in 1970s southern California and revolves around a cynical film reviewer, rumored to be inspired by influential critic Pauline Kael. Tarantino revealed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival that the movie is based on a "guy" who "used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." It's unclear if Pitt will be joining the project to play the lead character or not.

Film might go on floors later this year

Pitt is scheduled to film a Formula One racing feature directed by Joseph Kosinski in 2024. If he signs on for The Movie Critic, production would likely start mid-year or later. No studio is attached yet, but Sony Pictures may distribute the film, which will be shot in California with a $20M tax credit, reportedly. Stacey Sher is set to produce, and a 2025 release is anticipated.

A look at Tarantino's filmography

Tarantino plans to retire after his 10th film, capping off a career that began with Reservoir Dogs in 1992. His directorial ventures include hits like Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Volume 1 and Volume 2, Death Proof, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight.