By Tanvi Gupta 07:00 pm Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Bollywood romantic movies have everything you need to feel love! While modern cinema is known for more daring love stories, appreciators of classic Hindi films dating back to the 1960s might remember flowers canoodling in songs and musical confessions as a symbol of love. If you're feeling a little lovesick this Valentine's Day, take some time to watch these top evergreen Hindi romantic movies.

#1

'Awaara' (1951)

It's been over 70 years since Awaara graced the silver screen—yet its allure remains undiminished. The film centers on Raj (Raj Kapoor), who is compelled into a life of crime. However, driven by love, Raj embarks on a journey to reform himself. Though not a "pure romantic escapade," this film will captivate you not just with its drama, but also with Shankar-Jaikishan's compositions.

#2

'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960)

K. Asif's Mughal-e-Azam is a masterpiece that transcends time! It tells the tale of a forbidden love between Prince Salim (Dilip Kumar) and the court dancer Anarkali (Madhubala) during the Mughal era. The opulent sets and soul-stirring music contribute to the film's enduring charm. The dialogues and the iconic song Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya have etched this film into the hearts of generations.

#3

'Bobby' (1973)

Let's talk about the greatest romantic musical film of all time—Bobby! Directed by Kapoor, the movie marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The on-screen chemistry, combined with the youthful and vibrant storyline, resonated with audiences. The film's musical score, especially the timeless Main Shair To Nahin and Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho, further adds to its everlasting charm.

#4

'Kabhi Kabhie' (1976)

We cannot miss the Yash Chopra-directed movie, Kabhi Kabhie—the movie that beautifully captured the nuances of love and passion. The film's stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi, and Neetu Singh, delivered memorable performances. The timeless music by Khayyam—with lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi—remains an integral part of the film, especially the title track Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein.

#5

'Silsila' (1981)

Complexities of love, commitment, and societal expectations take center stage in Chopra's 1981 film Silsila. The storyline revolves around Amit (Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha), who share a passionate love but are forced to part ways due to circumstances. Both marry different partners, yet their paths cross again—rekindling the flames of romance. The chemistry between Bachchan and Rekha made the characters' agony more palpable.