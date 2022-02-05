Entertainment

Madhubala's 96-year-old sister allegedly forced out of house by daughter-in-law

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Feb 05, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

Madhubala's sister has been allegedly harassed by her son's family

Legendary Indian actor Madhubala's niece has made a shocking allegation against another family member recently. According to the niece, Perveez, her mother and the yesteryear superstar's older sister, Kaniz Balsara (96), was kicked out of her son's house in New Zealand by her daughter-in-law, Sameena. The elderly woman was allegedly sent on a plane to Mumbai alone without informing Perveez about the same.

Details Balsara was put alone on flight without any intimation: Claim

So, what exactly happened? As per Perveez's testimony given to ETimes, Balsara was sent to Mumbai (where Perveez lives) on a flight from Auckland without any money or support. While the 96-year-old's plane landed in Mumbai on January 29 evening, Sameena allegedly only informed of the same to a cousin of Perveez (and not her) just eight hours before the flight's landing.

Quote The elderly had no money for RT-PCR test at airport

"Sameena chose to give [my cousin] the message and not us. Now, I wasn't in Mumbai. I was in Palghar," said Perveez. "I had barely eight hours to rush and be in Mumbai in time for the flight's 8 pm arrival." Thankfully, she had arrived at the airport in time as Balsara apparently didn't have any money to get the RT-PCR test done there.

Information Daughter-in-law apparently took Balsara's funds, jewelry

To note, Balsara's son, Farook, who had shifted to New Zealand over two decades ago, passed away on January 8, 2022. Farook was quite caring of her, per Perveez. As per the ETimes report, Sameena has kept "everything that my mother had, including her jewelry" and her funds. Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Bhushan said, "My sister has also been deprived of her pension."

Timeline Balsara and husband had moved with son 17-18 years ago

Reportedly, the elderly had shifted to New Zealand to live with her son's family along with her husband around 17-18 years ago. While Perveez flew there twice every year, Balsara also used to visit Mumbai sometimes. But allegedly, Sameena has always been disrespectful to her in-laws. A heartbroken Perveez concluded by saying she was thankful that her mother was "at least safe now."