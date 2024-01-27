Context

Why does this story matter?

Adapted from Frank Herbert's epic eponymous 1965 sci-fi novel, Dune (2021), set in a distant future, explores the narrative of young Atreides, whose family assumes the stewardship of the planet Arrakis. While the planet itself is inhospitable, it holds an exclusive source of melange, or "spice," a life-extending drug. The narrative dives deep into the intricate interplay of politics, ecology, technology, religion, and human emotions. Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Oscar Isaac also starred in the film.

Zendaya's statement

On returning in Dune 3, during an interview with Fandango, Zendaya said, "Would we be down? I mean, of course. Any time [director Denis Villeneuve] calls, it's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens." "I started Messiah [second novel], and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.' It's so much to take in...there's no better hands with better care and love for it than [Villeneuve]."

Director's plans

In December, Villeneuve revealed that the script for Dune 3 was nearly finished, but there are no concrete plans as yet. He said, "I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis. I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun." "For my mental sanity, I might do something in between, but my dream would be to go a last time on this planet that I love," Villeneuve added.

Earlier statement

"If I succeed in making a (Dune) trilogy, that would be the dream," Villeneuve earlier told Empire. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived [Atreides] as a hero. Which is not what [Herbert] wanted to do. My adaptation is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning." On the third installment, Villeneuve further teased, "I will say, there are words on paper."