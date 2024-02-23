'Article 370' box office prediction

By Aikantik Bag 01:45 pm Feb 23, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the most known faces in Bollywood and over the years, she has made a loyal audience base for herself. The actor is back on celluloid with the recently released political thriller Article 370. The movie revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Let's dissect its performance at the box office in India.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial is set to register a Rs. 5 crore (early estimates) opening in India. The film will depend a lot on word of mouth and reviews. The thriller also stars Priyamani, Kiran Karmakar, Arun Govil, Ashwini Koul, Sumit Kaul, and Raj Arun, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

