Feb 13, 2024

What's the story Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is a household name in Telugu films and the actor is back on celluloid with the recently released spy thriller Eagle. Initially slated for Sankranti release, the movie was postponed and is experiencing poor box office collection. After an okayish weekend, the movie is currently aiming to strengthen its ground on the commercial front on weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.55 crore in India. The film needs gradual momentum for box office longevity. The cast includes Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, Vinay Rai, Ajay Ghosh, and Srinivasa Reddy, among others. The project is bankrolled by the People Media Factory.

