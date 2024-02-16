'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is slated for June 28 release

What's the story Get ready, rom-com fans! The much-awaited sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, is set to premiere on June 28. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan, has fans buzzing with excitement. The announcement came via a short video shared by the makers on Friday.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will introduce us to Gen Z actors, with Roshan (Hrithik Roshan's cousin) getting her big Bollywood debut. The other three have starred in films before. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the sequel aims to carry on the legacy of the beloved romantic comedy that catapulted Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao to stardom in 2003. With a fresh perspective on love and relationships, the film is set to charm a new generation of viewers with its enduring allure.

