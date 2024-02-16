Kavitha Chaudhary passes away aged 67

'Udaan' actor Kavita Chaudhary (67) dies due to heart attack

By Aikantik Bag 01:30 pm Feb 16, 202401:30 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Kavita Chaudhary, best known for her roles in the TV show Udaan and as Lalita ji in Surf commercials passed away on Thursday night due to cardiac arrest. She was 67. Her nephew, Ajay Sayal, confirmed her passing at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar, to the Indian Express. Actor Anang Desai, who attended the National School of Drama with Chaudhary, expressed his sadness and shared that they had spoken just 15 days ago when she was in Mumbai.

Next Article

Career

Chaudhary's inspiration for 'Udaan'

Chaudhary's most memorable role was as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the 1989 show Udaan, which she also wrote and directed. The show was inspired by the life of her sister Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the second female IPS officer after Kiran Bedi. At that time, Chaudhary was celebrated as a symbol of female empowerment due to the limited portrayal of female police officers in movies and television. She later produced shows like Your Honour and IPS Diaries.

Character

Chaudhary reportedly had cancer some years back

Speaking to IE, Desai mentioned that she had cancer some years back but wanted to keep it private. In addition to her acting career, Chaudhary gained fame as Lalita ji in Surf ads during the 1980s and 1990s. She played a smart housewife who made wise spending decisions. Udaan was re-telecast on Doordarshan during the COVID-19 pandemic and became an instant hit among viewers.