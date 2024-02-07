Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' aims for commercial boost
Hanu-Man is the newest wonder of Telugu films which has been smashing records at the box office. The mythological actioner was pitted against biggies like Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram but yet managed to surpass all with flying colors. On its fourth week, the movie is managing to keep up the momentum with ease and aiming to shift gears on the weekend.
Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 190.93 crore in India. The movie has slowed down and needs a commercial boost for box office longevity. The cast includes Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rohini, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, among others.