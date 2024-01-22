Box office collection: 'HanuMan' shows brilliant valor on weekend

Telugu films are known for their distinct content and larger-than-life storytelling. Teja Sajja's HanuMan—released on January 12—is another film that fits right into this category. A part of Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, the mythological actioner has emerged to be a big money spinner and has surpassed the Rs. 130 crore mark in India. The makers are now aiming for stability on weekdays.

Marching toward the Rs. 150 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Varma directorial earned Rs. 16.50 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, the film earned Rs. 130.95 crore in India. The movie received mixed to positive reviews from critics and managed to shift gears on the weekend. The supporting cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rohini, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and Getup Srinu, among others.

